Google Gemini Rolls Out 'Utilities' Extension For Android: Here's What All You Can Do With It

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google Gemini app has introduced a “Utilities” extension for Android users.

What Happened: Initially previewed at I/O 2024 in May, the Gemini Utilities Extension is now being rolled out.

It replaces the Google Assistant fallback, enabling users to control alarms, timers, apps, media, and more. With Google's Clock app, Gemini supports conversational alarm and timer settings; third-party clock apps allow only basic settings.

Users can perform multiple actions in one prompt, such as adjusting volumes, enabling a battery saver, or taking a timed photo. The extension also opens websites, apps, settings, and control features like flashlight, volume, and brightness.

Google is gradually releasing this extension, currently available for prompts in English only. The widespread availability of the extension is yet to be seen, noted 9To5Google.

Why It Matters: Google's generative AI platform, Gemini, is stepping up against key rivals like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft Corporation's MSFT Copilot, Anthropic's Claude, Meta Platform, Inc.'s META LLaMA, and Cohere Inc.

Gemini has gained momentum through initiatives like the Gemini API Developer Competition. Its strengths include deep integration within the Google ecosystem.

However, since its launch, Gemini has also faced major challenges, with critics highlighting issues of biased responses and inaccurate image generation.

Last month, Alphabet reported third-quarter revenue of $88.27 billion, marking a 15% increase from the previous year and surpassing the Street consensus estimate of $86.31 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

At the time, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced that all seven Google platforms with over 2 billion users, including Google Maps, now run on Gemini models. Due to high demand, Gemini is also expanding to developers, starting with GitHub Copilot.

