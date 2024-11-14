OpenAI's 'Operator' AI Agent Will Perform Tasks Like Coding, Travel Booking And More, Launch Expected In January Next Year: Report

ChatGPT-parent OpenAI reportedly plans to launch a new AI agent, codenamed "Operator," in January.

What Happened: This new artificial intelligence agent will be capable of executing tasks, such as writing codes and booking travel, on behalf of users, reported Bloomberg, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The announcement was reportedly made on Wednesday during a staff meeting.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman previously hinted at this shift toward agents in a Reddit AMA session. At the time, he suggested that the "next giant breakthrough will be agents."

Why It Matters: This move aligns with the broader industry trend toward AI agents.

Other tech giants, including Microsoft Corp. MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, have launched or are preparing to launch similar AI agent tools.

In April, Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg also spoke about the transition from chatbots to AI agents, capable of handling more complex tasks and goals.

Previously, Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang also predicted that the corporate world would soon see "AI employees" as a standard part of the workforce.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has also spoken about the transformative role of AI agents in workplace efficiency, particularly in white-collar sectors.

