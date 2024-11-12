Greg Brockman Returns To Work At ChatGPT's Parent Company: 'Back To Building OpenAI'

OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman has announced his comeback to the AI startup after a three-month leave.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Brockman took to X, formerly Twitter, and posted, “Longest vacation of my life complete. Back to building OpenAI.”

longest vacation of my life complete. back to building @OpenAI. — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 12, 2024

An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that Brockman has resumed his duties at the company.

Why It Matters: Brockman's return comes amid a wave of high-profile exits at OpenAI, including former CTO Mira Murati, co-founder John Schulman, and co-founder Ilya Sutskever.

OpenAI’s valuation skyrocketed to $157 billion in its latest funding round, as it secured over $6.5 billion in new funding. This massive valuation sparked analyst expectations for a surge in AI spending.

However, OpenAI’s transition from a nonprofit to a for-profit model led to a financial and governance dispute with Microsoft Corporation MSFT, which had invested nearly $14 billion in OpenAI since 2019.

