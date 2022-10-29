Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Tesla, Apple, Visa And What Zuckerberg Can Do To Help Meta Stock Recover

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read.

In "The Midterms Are Almost Here. What’s at Stake for the Economy," Megan Cassella writes that with sky-high inflation and financial anxieties rising, the stakes for this year's midterm election are unusually high.

"Meta Could Fix This—But Don’t Get Your Hopes Up," by Eric Savitz, argues that if Meta Platform Inc's META CEO Mark Zuckerberg pulled back on spending for the development of the metaverse, the stock could see a significant recovery.

"Tesla Investors Have One Less Worry: Stock Sales for the Twitter Deal," by Al Root points out that Tesla Inc TSLA investors may be feeling some relief now that CEO Elon Musk has completed his purchase of Twitter, but the remaining concern is that the social media company will distract his attention.

"Visa Stock Has Been Unfairly Beaten Up. It’s Time to Buy," by Nicholas Jasinski, explains why Visa Inc V may be a good choice for investors looking for a quality stock at a reasonable price.

In "Apple Had a Good Day. It Gets Tougher From Here," Eric Savitz writes that Apple Inc AAPL stock was up almost 8% on Friday after reporting fourth-quarter earnings, although the company may be facing challenging times ahead.

"Exxon CEO Warns That New Energy Taxes Could Backfire," by Avi Salzman, details the reaction from Exxon Mobil Corp XOM CEO Darren Woods to President Joe Biden's warning that the government could impose a new tax on oil companies.

