Amazon, Honeywell Are CNBC 'Fast Money' Calls Of The Day; Steve Weiss Is Shorting This Sector

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 1, 2022 1:38 PM | 1 min read

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital is shorting the tech sector with the following ETF:

ProShares Short QQQ ETF PSQ

Call of the day:

Honeywell International Inc HON

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Final trades:

CME Group Inc CME

ProShares Short QQQ ETF PSQ

AbbVie Inc ABBV

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF SHY

Posted In: CNBCFast MoneyMediaTrading IdeasGeneral