 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

All The Stocks That Moved Tuesday From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 22, 2022 2:15pm   Comments
Share:
All The Stocks That Moved Tuesday From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool in any workstation.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) Nike was mentioned at 12:33 p.m., shares moved 0.26% higher after mention.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) trader Pete Najarian bought Bank of America calls, shares have moved 0.45% higher since.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Mentioned at 12:49 p.m., shares sharply spiked 3.28% before settling 2.94% higher.

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Mentioned in final trades, shares have moved 0.48% higher.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Mentioned in final trades, shares have moved 0.12% higher.

iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS: ITA) Trader Josh Brown said “protect your neck” with shares of ITA. Shares have moved 0.35% higher after mention.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + BAC)

ESG Stocks And ETFs To Watch As SEC Weighs Greenhouse Gas Disclosure Requirement
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
'These Are Big Fund Managers That Are Coming In': Why Pete Najarian Bought Meta, AMD And Microsoft Call Options
5 Things You Might Not About Melinda Gates
One Last Slide: Cris Collinsworth Responds To Al Michaels Leaving NBC
Why Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Are Rising Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga