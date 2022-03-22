All The Stocks That Moved Tuesday From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool in any workstation.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) Nike was mentioned at 12:33 p.m., shares moved 0.26% higher after mention.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) trader Pete Najarian bought Bank of America calls, shares have moved 0.45% higher since.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Mentioned at 12:49 p.m., shares sharply spiked 3.28% before settling 2.94% higher.

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) Mentioned in final trades, shares have moved 0.48% higher.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Mentioned in final trades, shares have moved 0.12% higher.

iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS: ITA) Trader Josh Brown said “protect your neck” with shares of ITA. Shares have moved 0.35% higher after mention.