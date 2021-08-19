Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Skyworks Solutions, Canopy Growth Corp And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) very much. It has great management and great growth, so he is a buyer of the stock.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) is the most bankable company Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) works with, said Cramer. He would buy Skyworks.

We need legislation for Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC), said Cramer. He would rather own it in a more hedged way through Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ). He can't embrace the group until he sees legislation.

We have too many stocks like Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE: HYLN) and they are not working, said Cramer. He just doesn't think it has it.