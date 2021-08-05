 Skip to main content

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Monster Beverage, Viacom And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 9:10am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) is terrific.

Cramer doesn't like Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY). He said there are too many outages in that industry.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) is an inexpensive stock in an industry that continues to consolidate, said Cramer.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) is always inexpensive and that is kind of a problem, said Cramer. He wouldn't mind owning it, but it's not his fave.

Instead of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH), Cramer would buy AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO).

Cramer is not a buyer of Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM). He doesn't want to go to 3D printing.

He doesn't like AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).

