 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On SoFi, ViacomCBS And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 3:33pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said he likes SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI). He likes it better as a long-term investment than as a trade.

Karen Firestone said inflation is a sign of a strong economy as long as it's not spiking very high. To protect herself from inflation, she would buy companies that can pass on price to their customers. She owns Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V).

Stephen Weiss said Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) has a little more upside near term, but not a ton of it. He owns the stock, but it is not a single stock portfolio. He would rather see the viewer in safe stocks and he would buy Freeport-McMoRan on a dip.

Jim Lebenthal would buy more shares of ViacomCBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC). The position will do well in case somebody buys the company and in case it continues on its own, he added.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX + FCX)

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 24
A Movie About Something: Jerry Seinfeld Bringing Pop-Tarts Origin Story To Netflix
This Shoe Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Apple, Netflix And Microsoft
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Netflix
GM Hits The Gas Pedal On Its EV Transformation
Tokenized Tesla, Netflix, Facebook Stocks Coming On FTX Platform Via Solana Blockchain
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Josh Brown Karen Firestone Stephen WeissMedia