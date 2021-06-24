'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On SoFi, ViacomCBS And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said he likes SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI). He likes it better as a long-term investment than as a trade.

Karen Firestone said inflation is a sign of a strong economy as long as it's not spiking very high. To protect herself from inflation, she would buy companies that can pass on price to their customers. She owns Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V).

Stephen Weiss said Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) has a little more upside near term, but not a ton of it. He owns the stock, but it is not a single stock portfolio. He would rather see the viewer in safe stocks and he would buy Freeport-McMoRan on a dip.

Jim Lebenthal would buy more shares of ViacomCBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC). The position will do well in case somebody buys the company and in case it continues on its own, he added.