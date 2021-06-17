Cramer Gives His Opinion On Bank of America, Advanced Micro Devices And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) is a well-run company. He likes the stock because it doesn't need a stimulus and it doesn't need the infrastructure package.
Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) is an excellent institution, said Cramer. He is expecting some weakness in the market over the next four or five days, so he would hold the stock and buy some in a couple of days.
Instead of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP), Cramer would rather buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN).
Cramer said Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is going to soar when the Xilinx deal closes. He would buy the stock.
Cramer is not a buyer of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).
