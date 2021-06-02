'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 2

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Karen Firestone picked Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) as her final trade. She expects it to benefit from reopening and the infrastructure bill would be a great help for the stock.

Jim Lebenthal likes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO). He said the deal with Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is a catalyst for going higher.

Stephen Weiss advised Lebenthal to sell General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and buy Porsche Automobile Holding SE ADR (OTC: POAHY) or Volkswagen AG ADR (OTC: VWAGY).

Joe Terranova wants to buy Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST). He said it is pushing towards $100.