'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On JD, Alibaba And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia said there is likely going to be some overhang for Chinese stocks as a result of China and U.S. relations. She expects JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) to outperform Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) in the short term.
Liz Young said there is more money to be made in the airline sector.
Pete Najarian said he loves Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) and he thinks the stock is going higher.
Degas Wright likes Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) among the vaccine stocks.
Richard Saperstein would pick General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) over Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY).
