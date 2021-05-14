 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On JD, Alibaba And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 6:46pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia said there is likely going to be some overhang for Chinese stocks as a result of China and U.S. relations. She expects JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) to outperform Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) in the short term.

Liz Young said there is more money to be made in the airline sector.

Pete Najarian said he loves Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) and he thinks the stock is going higher.

Degas Wright likes Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) among the vaccine stocks.

Richard Saperstein would pick General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) over Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY).

