'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 14

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Liz Young said she is looking at Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLP) because with no masks there are going to be more parties and people are going to buy more food and beverages.

Shannon Saccocia likes salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) because of its huge addressable market and a flexible platform that can be used for a lot of different things.

Degas Wright is a buyer of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG).

Pete Najarian said Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is going higher. He noticed call options buying in the name.

Richard Saperstein wants to buy Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) and NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE). He said both companies are going to have rising cash flows.