'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On IBM, Airbnb And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she likes Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) in the industrial space, Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) in the consumer discretionary and IBM (NYSE: IBM) in the tech space.

Josh Brown likes Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) and he thinks Brian Chesky, its CEO and founder, is going to figure out how to be successful over the long term. He prefers Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE).

Jim Lebenthal doesn't want General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to put the dividend back because there is a probability it might be looked at as a value company instead of an electric and autonomous vehicle company. Instead of a dividend, he would rather see a stock buyback.