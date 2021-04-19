 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Disney, Cleveland-Cliffs And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 4:58pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington said she likes the energy space. Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) had a monster run so the easy trade in the stock is probably long in the tooth, said Talkington. She likes Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE: ET) as well as a diversified basket at this point.

Jim Lebenthal likes Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and he would be in the stock for the long term. He likes both the streaming business and theme parks.

Stephen Weiss is staying with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF). He added to the iron ore trade with Vale SA (NYSE: VALE).

In the short term, a long position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: IEMG) is a way to play on a recovery in the name like Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), said Joe Terranova.

