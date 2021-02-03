Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Twitter, Alibaba And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 4:59pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he doesn't like natural gas ETFs. Instead, he would play natural gas through EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) and CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX).

Pete Najarian said CBS Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ: VIAC) does have an unbelievable library of content, but it also has an amazing amount of debt and a pretty high short-interest. He thinks there is a possibility it could have a little bit of a squeeze.

Najarian is holding Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). He believes it is going higher.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) is a great way to get exposure to the Chinese consumer, thinks Shannon Saccocia. She is a buyer of the recent pullback in the name.

Richard Saperstein owns both salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA). He would not sell Salesforce to buy Boeing.

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is on Michael Farr's top 10 list. He is going to continue to hold the stock.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Michael Farr Pete Najarian Richard SapersteinMedia Trading Ideas

