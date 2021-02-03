'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Twitter, Alibaba And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he doesn't like natural gas ETFs. Instead, he would play natural gas through EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) and CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX).
Pete Najarian said CBS Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ: VIAC) does have an unbelievable library of content, but it also has an amazing amount of debt and a pretty high short-interest. He thinks there is a possibility it could have a little bit of a squeeze.
Najarian is holding Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). He believes it is going higher.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) is a great way to get exposure to the Chinese consumer, thinks Shannon Saccocia. She is a buyer of the recent pullback in the name.
Richard Saperstein owns both salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA). He would not sell Salesforce to buy Boeing.
Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is on Michael Farr's top 10 list. He is going to continue to hold the stock.
