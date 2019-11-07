'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Give Their View On Ford, Starbucks And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said he would stay away from Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) and Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE). He is concerned about competition.
Jon Najarian would own Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).
Bryn Talkington owns Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) shares and she sold calls against the long position. She would hold it.
Michael Farr has a long position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX). He would not buy more, but he isn't selling either.
Stephen Weiss thinks FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) could move higher.
