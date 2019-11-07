Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Give Their View On Ford, Starbucks And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2019 4:28pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said he would stay away from Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) and Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE). He is concerned about competition.

Jon Najarian would own Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

Bryn Talkington owns Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) shares and she sold calls against the long position. She would hold it.

Michael Farr has a long position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX). He would not buy more, but he isn't selling either.

Stephen Weiss thinks FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) could move higher.

Posted-In: Bryn Talkington CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Jon Najarian Michael Farr Stephen Weiss

