Barron's Picks And Pans: Nordstrom, Pinterest, Take-Two Interactive And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story offers reasons why investors should not panic about the trade war.

Another featured article suggests five cheap stocks to ride out the trade war.

Also, the prospects for a retailer, a video game maker and a social media play.

This weekend's Barron's cover story, "The Trade War Will Make Stocks Scary. 5 Reasons Not to Panic." by Reshma Kapadia, shows how much Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) and other stocks are at risk from trade-related issues.

In "5 Cheap Stocks to Ride Out the Trade War," Jack Hough says investors shopping for stocks are better off now simply favoring cheap ones with decent long-term growth prospects, including Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW).

Andrew Bary's "Nordstrom Stock Is Now a Can't-Miss Bargain" makes a case that though Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares have been cut in half from their 2015 peak due to investor worry about tariffs and a disappointing holiday season, those fears are baked in.

Videogame stocks have tumbled and reasons to be worried about the industry are plentiful, according to Take-Two Is Winning the Game" by Tae Kim. See why Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) is the exception.

In Al Root's "Pinterest Committed a Cardinal Sin for a Newly Public Company," discover why when Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) released its first-quarterly earnings report as a public company last week, the numbers left investors wanting.

Also in this week's Barron's: