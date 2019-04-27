Barron's Picks And Pans: Boeing, Chevron, Netflix, Tesla And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story offers the results of the latest Barron's Big Money poll.

Other featured articles focus on what to expect from Warren Buffett and what to watch for in proxy season.

Also, the prospects for an electric car titan and consumer staples makers.

"Stock Market Highs Are Making Even Bullish Money Managers Cautious, Exclusive Poll Finds" by Nicholas Jasinski shares the results of the Barron's Spring 2019 Big Money Poll, including stock picks such as Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).

In "Buffett Is About to Face Some Tough Questions About Lagging Berkshire Stock," Andrew Bary says Warren Buffett needs to explain at the upcoming annual meeting why he's sitting on so much cash and repurchasing so little Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) stock.

Leslie P. Norton's "Proxy Season Gets Real. What to Watch for This Year" takes a look at some key proxy battles to keep an eye on, including at Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Facebook, Inc. (NYSE: FB).

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has offered securities backed by customers' car-lease payments, rather than the electric car maker's uneven cash flows, according to A Tesla Play That Avoids the Elon Musk Drama" by Alexandra Scaggs. Are they a good alternative to short-term bonds?

In Avi Salzman's "Long-Time Brands Boost Stocks," discover whether consumer tastes are changing again, given that Colgate toothpaste, Huggies diapers and Play-Doh all did surprisingly well in the first quarter. Are the likes of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) worth a look now?