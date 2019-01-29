Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On CVS Health, NeoGenomics And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2019 7:15am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer spoke about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO). He said that cancer genetics is a very big and great speculative area.

Cramer is not a buyer of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ: VICR). He sees power systems as a commodity.

Cramer likes WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC). He is a buyer of the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) is a very well-run company, said Cramer. He advised his viewer to go toward it.

Cramer likes Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX), but he sees it as an expensive stock. He would buy it at a 3 percent yield.

After the purchase of Aetna, CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is one of the absolute cheapest stocks, said Cramer.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

