Jim Cramer Weighs In On CVS Health, NeoGenomics And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer spoke about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO). He said that cancer genetics is a very big and great speculative area.
Cramer is not a buyer of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ: VICR). He sees power systems as a commodity.
Cramer likes WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC). He is a buyer of the stock.
T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) is a very well-run company, said Cramer. He advised his viewer to go toward it.
Cramer likes Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX), but he sees it as an expensive stock. He would buy it at a 3 percent yield.
After the purchase of Aetna, CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is one of the absolute cheapest stocks, said Cramer.
