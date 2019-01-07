Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Ciena, Momo, Qualcomm And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would do a little trimming in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) as it rallies. He added that the company has money to support the 4 percent dividend yield and it can't lose the lawsuit to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), but he doesn't want to be in the name because it is in cellphone hell, which he sees as a house of pain.

Cramer doesn't want to buy Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) because he doesn't want to own Chinese stocks in the middle of the trade war.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) had a monster good quarter, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has to find a partner because it has too much money in one drug, said Cramer.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) should be the beneficiary of Chinese turmoil, but Cramer doesn't think it's a good company right now.