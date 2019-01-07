Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Ciena, Momo, Qualcomm And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2019 7:47am   Comments
Share:
Related QCOM
What The Pros Are Saying After Apple's 'Darkest Day'
Apple Lowers Revenue Expectations As China's Market Slows
Wall Street Breakfast: CES Kicks Off (Seeking Alpha)
Related MOMO
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2018
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Marketplace Authors' Top Picks For 2019 (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would do a little trimming in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) as it rallies. He added that the company has money to support the 4 percent dividend yield and it can't lose the lawsuit to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), but he doesn't want to be in the name because it is in cellphone hell, which he sees as a house of pain.

Cramer doesn't want to buy Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) because he doesn't want to own Chinese stocks in the middle of the trade war.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) had a monster good quarter, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has to find a partner because it has too much money in one drug, said Cramer.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) should be the beneficiary of Chinese turmoil, but Cramer doesn't think it's a good company right now.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ABBV)

Mike Khouw's Apple Options Trade
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, CBS, Intel, Nike, Tesla And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Exxon, Morgan Stanley And More
What The Pros Are Saying After Apple's 'Darkest Day'
USD/JPY Forecast: Dizzied By The Flash Crash And Watching The Fed
Robert Kricheff Discusses Changing Valuation Models In New Book 'That Doesn't Work Anymore'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on QCOM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Dan Nathan's Intel Options Trade