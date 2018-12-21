Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Palo Alto, Blackstone And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2018 7:18am   Comments
Share:
Related PANW
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018
Analysts Largely Bullish On Palo Alto After Q1 Print
Zscaler: Don't Miss It Because Of Valuation Concerns (Seeking Alpha)
Related OC
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 25, 2018

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is related to housing and it has been wrecked by the Fed. Mortgages rates went up too fast, said Cramer.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) had a really good last quarter and Cramer likes the stock.

Cramer also likes Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) and its 9 percent yield. He has faith in the company.

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) is a speculative stock, but Cramer is willing to give his blessing to investors who want to speculate.

Cramer would buy Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) because he sees a lot of cybersecurity risks.

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) is a good company, but Cramer thinks that Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) is a little bit safer.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABMD + BX)

Report: Amazon Makes A Play For Disney's Regional Sports Networks
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Blackstone, Tellurian And More
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 7, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PANW
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of GDP Report