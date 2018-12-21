Jim Cramer Weighs In On Palo Alto, Blackstone And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is related to housing and it has been wrecked by the Fed. Mortgages rates went up too fast, said Cramer.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) had a really good last quarter and Cramer likes the stock.

Cramer also likes Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) and its 9 percent yield. He has faith in the company.

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) is a speculative stock, but Cramer is willing to give his blessing to investors who want to speculate.

Cramer would buy Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) because he sees a lot of cybersecurity risks.

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) is a good company, but Cramer thinks that Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) is a little bit safer.