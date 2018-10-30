Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell Technology, Cheniere Energy And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he hates the commercial real estate. He thinks it's the next thing that it's going to roll over and he wouldn't buy Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE: ARI).

Cramer can't recommend Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) because its quarterly report was bad.

The defense stocks are in the bear market, said Cramer. He wouldn't buy Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC).

Cramer is not a buyer of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO). He thinks the oil stocks are in the bear market.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is a buy, if fundamentals matter, said Cramer. He added that unfortunately, fundamentals don't matter at the moment.

Cramer is not a buyer of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN). It was one of the first stocks that signaled a weakness in the residential real estate.

The oil pipelines are in the bear market, but Cramer is not against owning TransCanada Corporation (NYSE: TRP). It has a high yield and a tremendous value, but it still might trade lower, said Cramer.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is an inexpensive stock, but that doesn't mean it's going to stop going lower, said Cramer.

Cramer thinks that prospects for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSE: CQP) are bright because the U.S. is going to be a big exporter of liquefied natural gas. Its current yield is 7 percent, but it might go to 8 or 9 percent before it bottoms.