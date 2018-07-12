Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Cisco, Roku, Under Armour And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2018 7:31am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is terrific. It has a 3 percent yield and it was hurt by a decline in DRAM prices, so its margins are going to expand, explained Cramer.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) was easy money if you were riding with Carl Icahn, but that trade is done, thinks Cramer.

Cramer likes Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE: UAA) and he sees more upside for the stock.

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) turned into a terrific ecosystem and software play, said Cramer. He advised his viewer not to sell the stock.

Cramer would hold Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN).

Cramer thought Amazon is going to destroy Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), but he admitted that he was wrong and he jumped on board.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) won't move higher this quarter, said Cramer. He would stay long and wait because the yield is good. If the stock drops to $75, he would buy more.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is oversold, well-run and terrific play on Canada and Latin America, said Cramer. He thinks it should not trade this low.

