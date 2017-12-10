Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)'s Instagram property appears to be on track to reach the 1 billion user milestone, and advertisers couldn't be happier with the platform's growing reach.

Instagram's total user base passed the 800 million user mark in September, Statista reported. Perhaps more important, the platform now boasts more than 25 million business profiles, a notable increase from 15 million in July.

Instagram launched its business profiles back in June 2016 and recent data confirms that brands are "embracing Instagram as a new way to connect with consumers," Statista said. The data is even more encouraging when considering that 80 percent of all users follow at least one business and 200 million users visit a business profile each day.

As of September 2017, the picture- and video-sharing social media platform boasts 2 million active advertisers per month, which represents a tenfold increase from March of 2016.

The key to Facebook's ongoing success is directly related to management's ability to monetize all of its platforms, because it "increases its acceptance among professionals and its attractiveness to advertisers," according to Statista.

