Instagram Stories: Anything Snap Can Do, We Can Do Better

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP)'s social media platform, Snapchat, has many problems, the biggest of which might be competition from much larger rivals. In fact, even when Snapchat has a winning feature, its advantage is short-lived and overtaken by Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)'s "copycat" features.

Snapchat's popular Stories feature has been around since 2015 and on Aug. 2, 2016, Facebook launched its clone feature on Instagram, also called Stories. It took just a few months before Instagram's Stories feature exceeded Snapchat's Stories feature in terms of daily active users.

Similarly, WhatsApp Status was launched on Feb. 20, 2017, and needed a few short months to exceed Snapchat's Stories feature.

Between Instagram Stories and WhatsApp Status, Facebook boasts 300 million users who use the feature on a daily basis, Statista said. This happens to be nearly double the total daily user basis attached to Snapchat's platform.

Part of the problem for Snap is that its platform is "immensely popular" among the teen demographic group but continues to struggle with any traction among older users. The company at the very least acknolwedged this problem and told investors during the third-quarter conference call it is "currently redesigning our application to make it easier to use," Recode quoted Snap CEO Evan Spiegel as saying.

