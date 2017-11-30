10 Best Instagram Accounts For Foodies To Follow

Attention foodies: Statista compiled a list of the 10 biggest food influencers on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)'s photo platform Instagram. From a monetization point of view, chefs and food profiles aren't as attractive as professional athletes, but still large enough to warrant investor attention.

For instance, a sponsor of one of famed English celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's posts would be worth $27,406 versus $580,920 for soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Statista said.

Here is a list of Instagram's largest food accounts by number of followers, as compiled by Statista:

1. Jamie Oliver (jamieoliver, 6.15 million followers): The English chef is by far and large the biggest food-based account. He is best known for preparing classic English cuisine in his many cooking shows and owning a chain of Italian-themed restaurants across the United Kingdom and internationally.

2. Gordon Ramsay (gordongram, 3.55 million followers): Fellow English chef Gordon Ramsey is known for his foul mouth and temper on many of his TV shows. But based on his Instagram account, he is a dedicated family man and overall nice guy with a passion for food and fitness.

3. Yolanda Gampp (yolanda-gampp, 2.63 million followers): The Canadian cake artist makes some of the most beautiful pieces of dessert you can find on Instagram.

4. Ree Drummond (thepioneerwoman, 1.95 million followers): Drummond is married to a farmer and is no stranger to cooking up juicy steaks for her entire family.

5. Martha Stewart (marthastewart, 1.61 million followers): Stewart, a cooking icon, is known for much more than her food recipes.

6. Elise Strachan (mycupcakeaddiction, 1.29 million followers): Strachan founded MyCupcakeAddiction, a website dedicated to teaching novice bakers how to create beautiful and tasty cupcakes.

7. Dapur Jomblo (dapujomblo, 1.24 million followers): Looking for something exotic? This Indonesia-based account is just what you ordered.

8. Amber Spiegel (sweetambs, 1.17 million followers): Need to learn how to make a cheeseburger-themed cookie? Look no further.

9. Nigella Lawson (nigellalawson, 1.12 million followers): This famed food writer, journalist and broadcaster is no stranger to the American audience, having served as a judge on the hit cooking show "The Taste."

10. Nora Eisermann & Laura Muthesius (_foodstories_, 0.98 million followers): This German-based foodstylist-and-photographer pair makes it clear that food can be as beautiful as it tastes.

