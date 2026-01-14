Dan Ives Predicts Tesla Will Own '80%' Of Robotaxi Market — Says TSLA In His Top 5 List For 2026

Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives has reaffirmed his bullish stance on Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), predicting domination of the Robotaxi market by the company this year.

Tesla Will Own 80% Of The Robotaxi Market

In an interview with the Schwab Network on Tuesday, the investor reiterated his bullish stance. "Base case $600, bull case $800," Ives said about TSLA stock, adding that 2026 was the "most important year" for the company and Elon Musk amid an autonomous driving and Robotics push.

Ives did outline that Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) could be a competitor with its new Alpamayo technology, but predicted that the automaker would own "80% of the market." However, Dan Ives conceded that the automaker would need to deploy its Robotaxis in 30 cities this year.

Ives also shared that Tesla was on top of the investor's top five stocks this year, followed by Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

On Robotaxi, Ives hailed the company's cautious approach, while also hailing Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Waymo's service. Ives then shared that no one could match Tesla's scale.

It’s worth noting that Waymo has a commanding lead in the Robotaxi sector in the U.S., recording over 14 million paid robotaxi rides in 2025 and reaching the 450,000 rides-per-week milestone.

Tesla's Robotaxi Failed To Meet Musk's Target

The comments come as Tesla's Robotaxi service failed to meet the end-of-the-year driverless operations goal touted by Musk last year. However, the CEO did share that he was driven around by a driverless Model Y Robotaxi late last year. Tesla's Cybercab was also seen undergoing testing on multiple occasions in California and Austin.

Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, a crucial aspect of the Robotaxi business, could see more adoption as Musk recently shared that the company will stop offering the service with a one-time payment, opting for a monthly subscription fee instead.

Price Action: TSLA slipped 0.21 to $446.24 during the Pre-market trading session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock