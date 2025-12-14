US Launches Pax Silica Initiative To Secure AI Supply Chain With 9 Nations, Targeting Semiconductor, Critical Mineral Independence

The United States held the first Pax Silica Summit on Thursday, forming a coalition aimed at securing the global AI supply chain, from critical minerals to advanced semiconductors.

Multi-Nation Coalition Forms

The United States hosted the inaugural summit, led by Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, with participation from eight nations: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Taiwan, the European Union, Canada, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) joined the talks as guest participants.

“Economic security is national security — and together, we’re strengthening supply chains from minerals to semiconductors to computers and networks,” Helberg wrote on X.

Supply Chain Security Focus

According to the official statement released by the Department of State, the initiative addresses vulnerabilities across semiconductor fabrication, critical mineral processing, energy infrastructure and AI compute capacity.

See Also: Google AI Expert Warns Users On Cybersecurity Risks, Urges Safeguarding Sensitive Data From Public Chatbots

Participating nations host companies, including Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF) , SK Hynix, ASML, Sony Group Corp. (NYSE:SONY) , Hitachi Ltd. (OTC:HTHIY) , Fujitsu, Temasek, Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google DeepMind, MGX and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) .

David Sacks noted, “One of the key ways to win a technology race is to create the largest ecosystem. Pax Silica helps us do that.”

Helberg directed U.S. diplomats to identify infrastructure projects and coordinate economic security practices.

U.S. Moves To Maintain AI Dominance

America intends to maintain its AI dominance over China.

Earlier this week, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) evaluated expanding production of its H200 chips after President Donald Trump allowed exports to China with a 25% fee.

President Trump also stated in September that the U.S. is "easily beating" China in the AI race, attributing the success to tariffs and energy policies.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.