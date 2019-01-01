QQQ
Range
100.2 - 102.14
Vol / Avg.
42.9K/95.6K
Div / Yield
2.11/2.10%
52 Wk
87.45 - 130.23
Mkt Cap
48.5B
Payout Ratio
17.16
Open
101.97
P/E
8.66
EPS
265.6
Shares
483.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Hitachi Ltd provides IT services and has an expertise in the range of business fields, including financial services. The company's main products and services include system integration, consulting, cloud services, servers, storage, software, telecommunications and networks, and ATMs. Hitachi operates in various segments namely, Information and Telecommunication Systems; Social Infrastructure and Industrial Systems; Electronic Systems and Equipment; Construction Machinery; High Functional Materials and Components; Automotive Systems; Smart Life and Ecofriendly Systems; Financial Services; and Others.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.2702.140 -0.1300
REV20.820B20.735B-85.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
Hitachi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hitachi (HTHIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hitachi (OTCPK: HTHIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hitachi's (HTHIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hitachi.

Q

What is the target price for Hitachi (HTHIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hitachi

Q

Current Stock Price for Hitachi (HTHIY)?

A

The stock price for Hitachi (OTCPK: HTHIY) is $100.2 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hitachi (HTHIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 26, 2008.

Q

When is Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) reporting earnings?

A

Hitachi’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Hitachi (HTHIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hitachi.

Q

What sector and industry does Hitachi (HTHIY) operate in?

A

Hitachi is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.