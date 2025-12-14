BlackRock Demands AI Fluency In New Hires But Warns Against Over-Reliance During Interviews

BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) , the world’s largest asset manager with 24,600 employees across 30+ countries, is transforming its hiring criteria as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes financial services operations.

AI Proficiency Now Essential For Applicants

Nigel Williams, BlackRock's Managing Director and global head of talent acquisition, told Business Insider that familiarity with AI has become essential for strong job applications. The firm looks for candidates who are comfortable with AI tools and curious about new capabilities, especially as the technology becomes integrated across different functions.

The shift reflects broader industry trends, as entrepreneur Mark Cuban recently said that students using AI will be best equipped to lead in future workplaces.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) are similarly prioritizing AI skills in their hiring.

"We want to hire people that are curious, that understand that AI is here," Williams said to Business Insider. Young talent is upskilling to meet the moment, with applicants without computer science backgrounds demonstrating AI proficiency.

Basic Prompt Engineering Skills Required

All candidates need a fundamental understanding of prompt engineering and how to evaluate AI outputs, the seasoned expert said. Strong interpersonal and relationship-building skills are also becoming increasingly important.

“In this age of AI, the talent skills that I think we need more than ever are people that are curious, have a questioning mindset, and are willing to not just trust what the model puts out there,” Williams said.

Interview Cheating Remains Common

Despite prioritizing AI skills, BlackRock prohibits using AI tools during interviews. Williams said candidates are sometimes seen looking left or right for AI assistance, prompting interviewers to refocus them.

Mark Cuban has also warned companies failing to master AI risk obsolescence, underscoring why firms like BlackRock prioritize AI fluency in hiring.

The rapid adoption of AI has also brought challenges, with recent college graduates aged 22 to 27 facing a 4.8% unemployment rate as entry-level jobs shrink, according to the New York Federal Reserve.

