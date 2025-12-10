If 2024 was the year of promises, 2025 was the year investors demanded proof. As the year closes, the private space economy has split into “operational titans” and “hopeful builders.”

Here's a look back at the space stocks that launched and the ones who remained grounded in 2025.

The Heavyweights

SpaceX: The GOAT: SpaceX continued to operate in a league of its own. 2025 saw the Starship program achieve routine flight status, with the “catch” of the Super Heavy booster becoming a normalized spectacle at Starbase.

Milestones: SpaceX crushed the competition with over 140 Falcon 9 launches this year, and Starlink achieved cash-flow positivity.

Valuation: SpaceX's most recent valuation is approximately $800 billion for an insider share sale, with reports suggesting it could reach $1 trillion, as the company prepares for a possible late 2026 IPO.

Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB): Rocket Lab was second only to SpaceX in 2025 and delivered a masterclass in execution.

Milestones: The company completed 18 Electron missions with a 100% success rate in 2025. However, the Neutron rocket’s debut was pushed to 2026 to accommodate final “Hungry Hippo” fairing qualifications. Investors largely shrugged off the delay, focusing instead on the company’s exploding backlog.

RKLB Stock Performance: Rocket Lab stock has more than doubled since January, gaining more than 120% in 2025 and trading over $55 per share.

Sector Standouts

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS): ASTS remained a battleground stock, gaining more than 250% in 2025 amid volatility.

Milestones: After months of anticipation, the BlueBird 6 satellite is sitting on the pad for a Dec. 15 launch. The next-gen satellite is the key to unlocking true 5G broadband from space. Partnerships with AT&T and Verizon kept the floor high for AST in 2025.

Performance: ASTS stock gained more than 250% in 2025 with lots of ups and downs.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR): Intuitive Machines silenced doubters with a textbook execution of IM-2.

Milestones: The Athena lander successfully touched down at the lunar south pole in March, deploying the PRIME-1 drill. The mission validated the company’s infrastructure-as-a-service model, though the stock cooled in Q4 as focus shifted to the cost-intensive IM-3 build.

LUNR Stock Performance: Intuitive Machines shares were down by more than 30% year-to-date.

Firefly Aerospace: The Lunar Pioneer Firefly Aerospace emerged as a breakout player of 2025, successfully executing a lunar landing with its Blue Ghost Mission 1.

Milestones: In a historic feat, the Blue Ghost lander touched down in the Mare Crisium basin in March 2025, making Firefly one of the few commercial entities to survive the lunar night. The success of its Alpha rocket cadence further cemented its status as a reliable space contender.

FLY Stock Performance: Firefly stock did not perform as well as its lunar lander, crashing 70% in 2025.

The Watchlist

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) and BlackSky Technology, Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) are both Earth observation firms focused on margin expansion over growth. Planet Labs successfully integrated its Pelican fleet, while BlackSky secured a major NRO renewal, helping both stocks grind slightly higher.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) remained in hibernation this year. With no commercial flights in 2025, cash burn was the only metric that moved, as the Delta-class ships inch toward a 2026 rollout.

Outlook for 2026

In 2026, the market will demand more than projections and renderings — investors will be looking for revenue. All eyes now turn to the launch pad for AST SpaceMobile's commercial activation, Rocket Lab's Neutron rocket debut and a potential SpaceX IPO in 2026.

