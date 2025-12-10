Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Germany-based BayWa have launched a five-year partnership to overhaul BayWa’s digital operations and shift key IT responsibilities to Cognizant.

Under the agreement, Cognizant will manage core IT services for BayWa and take on a corresponding group of BayWa employees as the companies work toward a scalable, modernization-focused technology environment.

The scope spans IT infrastructure, application management, service desk support, and workplace services. The companies stated that consolidating these functions is intended to improve efficiency and coordination across BayWa’s systems.

The plan entails ongoing updates to infrastructure and applications, along with the expanded use of AI and automation to streamline operations. BayWa said it will use structured change management to keep employees involved during the transition.

“BayWa chose Cognizant because the service provider responds very flexibly to the needs of the diversified group and offers digital innovation and sustainable IT solutions,” said Thomas Dibbern, CIO at BayWa.

“We look forward to contributing our expertise in digitalization and sustainable innovation to BayWa’s digital transformation,” said Andreas Golze, Managing Director for Cognizant’s DACH Region.

Synapse Workforce Development Initiative

Separately, Cognizant has expanded its Synapse initiative with a new long-term goal tied to workforce development and training through 2030, outlined in its updated Synapse plan. The company framed the effort as support for skills-building alongside broader AI adoption.

“The expansion of our Synapse commitment marks a significant step toward building a more future-ready workforce. We are proud to have surpassed our initial goal ahead of schedule, a testament to the dedication of our teams and partners,” said Ravi Kumar S., Chief Executive Officer at Cognizant.

CTSH Price Action: CTSH shares were down 0.09% at $80.88 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

