Amazon Pledges $35 Billion To Supercharge India's AI, Cloud Market And Create 1 Million Jobs By 2030

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced a substantial investment in India’s artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing sector on Wednesday, with a commitment of over $35 billion by 2030.

Amazon Taps Into India’s AI Strength

The investment was revealed at the Amazon Smbhav Summit in New Delhi, marking the e-commerce giant’s latest move in the race to establish a strong presence in India.

This new investment is in addition to the nearly $40 billion Amazon has already invested in the country and will focus on AI-powered digitization, boosting exports, and supporting job creation, in line with India's broader goals to advance its domestic AI ecosystem.

Amazon expects the initiative to help create 1 million new jobs in India by 2030, lift exports to $80 billion, four times current levels, and extend AI advantages to 15 million small businesses.

Big Tech Bets Big On India

Amazon’s commitment comes at a time when other tech giants are also making significant moves in the country. According to Boston Consulting Group’s (BCG) June report, the Indian AI market is projected to more than triple, surpassing $17 billion by 2027.

On Tuesday, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced its largest-ever Asia investment, $17.5 billion over 2026–2029 in India, to boost cloud capacity, AI infrastructure, skills development, and sovereign digital capabilities after CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and India’s Tata Group signed an MoU to deepen their semiconductor partnership, exploring chip manufacturing and advanced packaging at Tata Electronics' upcoming facilities.

In October, Alphabet Inc.‘s Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced a $15 billion investment to build an AI data center in India, marking its largest investment in the country to date.

Amazon’s AI Capex Surge Risks Strain

JPMorgan expects Amazon's capex to nearly double from FY24 levels as AWS ramps up spending on GPUs, networking, and power infrastructure to support soaring AI demand. Although Amazon has a strong balance sheet, with about $84 billion in cash against $58 billion in debt.

The investment bank warns that accelerating AI and data-center investments, potentially reaching $150 billion by FY26, could strain even Amazon's sizeable liquidity.



Price Target: On a year-to-date basis, Amazon stock climbed 3.50% as per data from Benzinga Pro. On Tuesday, it rose 0.45% to close at $227.92.

