Cybertruck 'The Best Robot Out There,' Says Jack Dorsey As Elon Musk Takes Note

Over the weekend, Block Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) CEO and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey praised Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) electric utility truck.

Jack Dorsey Praises Cybertruck As Tesla's Robot On Wheels

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Dorsey said that the Cybertruck is "the best robot out there," framing Tesla's angular electric pickup as more machine than car.

Sharing his post on X, Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied, saying, “Thanks.”

This isn’t the first time Dorsey has praised Cybertruck. Earlier in 2019, he also took to social media and called the truck “incredible.”

Cybertruck's Design, Capabilities And Pricing Remain Key Selling Points

Dorsey’s remark amplified buzz around a vehicle known for its stainless-steel exterior, armored glass and performance specs that include up to an estimated 523 kilometers of range, a 0–100 kph time of 2.7 seconds and a towing capacity approaching 5,000 kilograms.

Tesla markets the truck as rugged enough for off-road adventures, highlighting electronically adaptive air suspension, a composite bed designed to eliminate the need for a liner and more than 1,800 liters of lockable storage.

The interior features an 18.5-inch touchscreen upfront, a 9.4-inch display in the rear and a redesigned interface.

Strong Specs, Early Hype — But Softening Demand

Tesla launched the Cybertruck in November 2023 and the pickup quickly became one of the brand's most anticipated products, drawing millions of reservations and Musk's projection of 250,000 units per year.

Although the pickup was unveiled in 2019, Tesla didn't begin selling it until 2024.

However, actual sales have been more modest. In 2024, Tesla sold an estimated 38,965 Cybertrucks in the U.S., placing the model fifth among all electric vehicles for the year.

Recall filings indicate that roughly 46,000 Cybertrucks were sold during the first 14 months the vehicle was on the market.

In July, it was reported that Tesla may now be selling well under 90% of its initial annual target.

Competition Heats Up As Rivals Seize Market Share

Other automakers are also expanding their electric pickup offerings, potentially chipping away at Tesla's share.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) delivered 5,842 F-150 Lightnings in the second quarter, while General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) reported 3,056 Silverado EVs, 1,524 GMC Sierra EVs and 4,508 Hummer EVs — a figure that includes both truck and SUV models.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shipped 10,661 vehicles in the same period, though it doesn't separate truck sales from SUVs.

Analysts expect these rivals to keep increasing competitive pressure on Tesla. Also looming is a convertible electric pickup that transforms into an SUV from Jeff Bezos-backed Slate Auto, which has already logged more than 100,000 reservations.

Tesla’s Updates And 2026 Cybertruck Pricing: What Buyers Should Know

Tesla doesn't follow traditional model-year cycles. Instead, the company adds, removes or updates features whenever it chooses, often without advance notice.

A rear-wheel-drive version — the Cybertruck Long Range — showed up partway through 2025, and as of now, Tesla hasn't announced any major updates for 2026.

The only confirmed change is that the expected in-bed range extender has been canceled, according to Car and Driver.

For 2026, Cybertruck pricing starts at $72,235 and tops out at $117,235, depending on configuration.

For buyers drawn to the Cybertruck mainly for its design, the entry model offers the best range and should meet most needs.

Those seeking stronger performance or off-road capability may find the AWD version a better fit, as it delivers plenty of power at a lower price point than the high-end Cyberbeast, the report said.

