Andrew Ng Says Most Productive Engineers Are 'Really On Top Of AI' — Here's Who's Falling Behind

Stanford professor and AI pioneer Andrew Ng warns that engineers who fail to adopt AI tools risk falling behind in a rapidly transforming tech industry.

Top Engineers Leveraging AI Outpace The Rest

On Monday, Ng, speaking on the "20VC" podcast, outlined a hierarchy of engineering talent shaped by AI adoption.

At the top are seasoned engineers with 10–20 years of experience who actively leverage AI.

"The most productive engineers I know, they’re not fresh college grads. They are people of 10, 20 years of experience or whatever, and really on top of AI," Ng said.

New Grads With AI Skills In High Demand

Below them are new graduates who learned AI through online communities, a group Ng says is highly sought after.

"We can’t find enough of them," he added, highlighting strong industry demand.

Ng singled out a struggling category: experienced developers who have not updated their skills.

"I just don’t hire people like that anymore. Those people may get into trouble at some point," he said.

At the bottom are new CS graduates with no AI training, whom Ng says face serious challenges entering the workforce.

"Imagine graduating a CS undergrad that has never heard of cloud computing," he remarked.

See Also: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Hails TSMC Wafer Backing Amid ‘Very Strong’ Demand For Blackwell Chips After Trump Bars Sales To ‘Other People’

AI Transformation Reshapes Workforce And Software Development

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky warned that relying on AI while excluding young professionals could create a future leadership gap, as opportunities for mentorship and skill-building declined.

Companies like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) , Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) cut entry-level roles, and a Randstad study found postings for junior jobs fell 29% since January 2024.

Former Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) AI director Andrej Karpathy said AGI was still years away, with current AI models lacking reliability, understanding, and advanced reasoning.

Earlier this year, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei predicted AI could handle nearly all coding tasks within a year, though human guidance remained essential.

Y Combinator reported heavy AI use among startups, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman encouraged mastering AI tools.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) also reported a 20% productivity boost for engineers using AI coding assistants.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock