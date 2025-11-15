Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Argues That AI Is 'Mostly Going To Be A Tool,' But Warns That Without Gen Z At The Bottom, There Will Be No Leaders At The Top

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky warned that excluding young professionals from the workforce could create a leadership void in the future as companies rely more on artificial intelligence.

"We need to make room for people early in their careers, even if AI can do the interns' work," Chesky told ABC News. He said that while AI can handle many entry-level tasks, companies that close off opportunities to young workers risk losing the next generation of leaders.

Young Workers Getting Pushed Aside

As companies such as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) , Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) continue reducing headcount to prioritize AI investments and job automation, entry-level positions are being hit hardest.

The shift has led employers to automate routine tasks, making hiring managers more hesitant to bring in Gen Z professionals, while internships dwindle — leaving fewer opportunities for hands-on learning.

Postings for roles requiring zero to two years of experience have fallen by 29 percentage points since January 2024, according to a global study published in September by HR services company Randstad, which highlights the growing difficulty new graduates face in landing their first jobs.

AI Is A Tool, Not Magic

"Leadership is still going to matter," Chesky told ABC News. "I think AI is mostly going to be a tool. I don't think it's magic." He emphasized that while the technology is powerful, it's not a replacement for people, adding that leadership requires empathy, communication, and creativity — qualities no algorithm can imitate.

Gen Z's average tenure during their first five years in the workforce is just 1.1 years, which is far shorter than previous generations, according to the Randstad report. It also said the shorter tenure reduces opportunities for mentorship and long-term development, which form the foundation of future leadership.

The Bigger Risk: No Talent Pipeline

If early-career roles disappear, companies could face a shortage of future leaders. Junior job openings in technology fell 35%, in logistics 25% and in finance 24%, according to Randstad's data.

Those numbers echo Chesky's warning: When interns and new graduates lose opportunities, there's no one left to train for senior roles.

"[AI] can do a lot of lower-level, more entry-level position jobs. But if no young people can get jobs, then you have no one in the future to do the highly strategic leadership positions," he said.

Image: Shutterstock