Amid Nvidia Partnership, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Makes Bold Autonomous Driving Prediction: 'Should We Allow Humans To Drive…'

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says that most cars would be capable of autonomous driving in the future amid Uber's self-driving push.

Driving Would Be Like Horseback Riding

"I think, all cars being autonomous, I see 20+ years," Khosrowshahi said on Wednesday during an appearance on a podcast, adding that it will take a long time to "bring the cost curves down" and ensure safety.

"I think that driving will be something like horseback riding," the CEO said. He added that while horseback riding was a "really fun" way to get around, however, it has been retired as a leisurely activity today.

"There's no doubt humans would be less safe than robots as this technology matures," the CEO said. He also added that the question of "should we allow humans to drive on the open road" would be something that society would ask in the future.

Uber's Nvidia And Lucid Partnership

The comments come as Uber announced a partnership with chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), which would see the companies collaborating on deploying over 100,000 AVs by the year 2027 using Nvidia's AI stack, which includes both software and hardware elements. Khosrowshahi had called Nvidia "the backbone" of the artificial intelligence era.

Uber also announced its partnership with Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) and Nuro to deploy 20,000 Lucid robotaxis on the Uber platform, starting next year and over the next six years. Uber's 100,000-strong Robotaxi fleet also contains the 20,000-strong Lucid AV fleet.

Tesla's Cybercab Developments, Robotaxi Threat

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is reportedly gearing up to kickstart the Cybercab's production as the company posted several job listings on its official website detailing various open positions at the Gigafactory in Texas related to the production of the Cybercab.

Dan Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities, also predicted that Tesla's Robotaxi would emerge as the "biggest competitive threat" to Uber's operations in the future.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, also touted the company's FSD or Full Self-Driving technology, saying that it was "spreading faster than any technology ever" and sharing that Tesla vehicles would be autonomous-ready with a software update.

