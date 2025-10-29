Lucid Stock Is Rising Wednesday: What's Driving The Action?

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are rising Wednesday morning after Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) announced an autonomous ride-hailing launch with Lucid and Nuro.

What To Know: Uber announced that it’s teaming up with Lucid and autonomous vehicle technology company Nuro to launch a next-generation robotaxi service in 2026. The companies have already started testing Lucid Gravity vehicles equipped with Nuro’s autonomous tech, according to Bloomberg.

The first batch of vehicles were reportedly delivered last month with total deliveries of the test vehicles expected to climb above 100 in the coming months. Uber said the partnership will combine premium electric vehicles and proven self-driving technology with Uber's global ride-hailing platform.

"We're thrilled to partner with Nuro and Lucid on this new robotaxi program, purpose-built just for the Uber platform, to safely bring the magic of autonomous driving to more people across the world,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said.

The news comes after Lucid announced a deal with Nvidia on Tuesday to accelerate the path to full autonomy. The company plans to deliver Level 4 autonomous vehicles by integrating Nvidia DRIVE AGX Thor into future midsize vehicles.

“Our vision is clear: to build the best vehicles on the market,” said Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO of Lucid.

“We’ve already set the benchmark in core EV attributes with proprietary technology that results in unmatched range, efficiency, space, performance, and handling. Now, we’re taking the next step by combining cutting-edge AI with Lucid’s engineering excellence to deliver the smartest and safest autonomous vehicles on the road.”

Bloomberg reported that Uber aims to ultimately have 100,000 autonomous vehicles with Nvidia technology, with an expansion starting in 2027. The 100,000 target includes 20,000 robotaxis with Lucid and Nuro technology.

Lucid will integrate its vehicles with the appropriate hardware on production lines at its Arizona factory. The first robotaxis are expected to be available for rides in major U.S. cities in the Uber app in late 2026.

LCID Price Action: Lucid shares were up 4.28% at $18.89 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image generated using artificial intelligence via DALL-E.