Elon Musk Touts Tesla's Autonomous Driving Tech Despite Robotaxi Rollback, NHTSA Probe: 'Might Spread Faster Than Any Technology Ever'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk reiterated the EV maker's autonomous driving credentials and its ability to scale the technology despite rolling back on a key Robotaxi promise of serving half the population of the U.S. by the end of the year.

‘Might Spread Faster Than Any Technology Ever,' Says Elon Musk

Taking to the social media platform X on Tuesday, Musk quoted a post comparing the geofenced areas of Tesla's Robotaxi and Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Waymo. "Tesla autonomous driving might spread faster than any technology ever," Musk said in the post.

He added that Tesla's hardware efforts that have been in place for "such a long time" and have laid the groundwork to enable "self-driving for millions of pre-existing cars" via a simple software update.

Musk had confirmed during Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call last week that the company would remove onboard safety operators from the Austin Robotaxi by the end of the year.

NHTSA's FSD Probe, Tesla Cybercab With Steering And Pedals?

The comments come amid an NHTSA probe launched into the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, after the regulator said it was reviewing reports of possible traffic violations and accidents involving Tesla vehicles on FSD or Autopilot. The probe involves at least 2.8 million vehicles.

Meanwhile, Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm recently said that the company could put a steering wheel and pedals in the upcoming Cybercab to comply with safety regulations. The comments are in line with suggestions made by investment firm Gerber Kawasaki co-founder Ross Gerber, who opined that there was a market for a 2-door, affordable Tesla vehicle.

