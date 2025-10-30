Tesla Gears Up For Cybercab Production At Gigafactory Texas, Posts Multiple Job Listings

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is readying the upcoming Cybercab's production at the Gigafactory in Texas with multiple job listings.

Multiple Job Listings

Tesla posted multiple job listings on its official website on Wednesday, detailing at least 23 positions available for the Cybercab production. The automaker is looking to hire engineers and technicians to help with the Cybercab's production battery, assembly, drive unit, quality control and other positions.

Source: Tesla Careers

It’s worth noting that the Cybercab was recently spotted testing on multiple occasions at the automaker’s facilities in both the Gigafactory Texas as well as Fremont, California.

Tesla's Cybercab-Based Affordable Model?

The news comes as Tesla's Board of Directors Chair Robyn Denholm recently said that the company could put a steering wheel as well as pedals in the Cybercab to comply with safety regulations. She also hinted at the possibility of the Cybercab being a part of the Tesla lineup as the Model 2.

Denholm's comments were in line with experts like Ross Gerber, co-founder of investment firm Gerber Kawasaki, who had earlier suggested that if Tesla were to offer a Cybercab-based 2-door affordable model, it would sell.

Elon Musk Touts Tesla's Autonomous Tech

Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk reiterated his company's autonomous driving capabilities, saying that Tesla's self-driving technology could be spreading faster than "any technology ever" and said that Tesla's vehicles could become self-driving-ready with a software update.

Earlier, Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, as well as Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, reaffirmed bullish stances on Tesla's autonomous driving technology despite an ongoing NHTSA probe into the Full Self-Driving (FSD) system.

