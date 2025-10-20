Lucid Group, Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) has teamed up with National Basketball Association stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to expand its marketing campaign spotlighting individuals who reject the status quo.

The collaboration kicks off with bold out-of-home ads and social media activations around the New York Knicks' home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 22.

By aligning with Brunson and Hart, Lucid is blending innovation with cultural influence across sports, fashion, music, and entertainment.

The partnership builds on Lucid's "Driven" campaign launched in August with actor Timothée Chalamet.

Lucid stock tanked 35% year-to-date. However, it is pushing to rebuild investor confidence by accelerating product rollouts and strategic partnerships even as its stock lags.

The company has started delivering its new Gravity SUV in Canada, expanding its North American presence with a model offering over 720 km of range and access to Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Supercharger network.

The company is also targeting 18,000–20,000 vehicles in 2025 production and advancing a multi-million-dollar partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE:UBER) to deploy 20,000 Lucid Robotaxis across major U.S. cities — a move aimed at driving volume, brand visibility, and long-term value creation.

LCID Price Action: Lucid stock was trading higher by 1.22% to $19.87 at last check Monday.

Image: Shutterstock