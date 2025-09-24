Lucid Group LCID trended on Wednesday after it showcased its robotaxi engineering fleet.

The U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer tweeted that it delivered the first Uber Technologies UBER-exclusive robotaxi engineering vehicle to Nuro for integration with the Nuro Driver.

Lucid teamed with Uber and Nuro in July to launch a global robotaxi program.

The service, built on Lucid’s Gravity SUV and powered by Nuro’s Level 4 autonomy system, shared plans to roll out on Uber’s platform in a major U.S. city next year before scaling to over 20,000 vehicles across global markets within six years.

Lucid shared plans to manufacture the vehicles with integrated autonomous hardware, while Nuro provides AI-powered self-driving software. Uber and its fleet partners will operate the robotaxis exclusively through its app. Uber pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in both Lucid and Nuro as part of the deal.

Wall Street analysts welcomed Uber’s new partnership with Lucid and Nuro, viewing it as a significant step in scaling autonomous mobility on its platform.

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth highlighted Uber’s $300 million investment in Lucid and hundreds of millions in Nuro. He said the move shows Uber’s intent to scale its AV use case, building on its recent Baidu partnership to deploy Apollo Go robotaxis outside the U.S.

BofA Securities analyst Justin Post noted the Lucid–Nuro partnership will launch in a major U.S. city next year before expanding globally. He said Uber’s multi-hundred-million-dollar investments in Lucid and Nuro strengthen its role as the demand aggregator in a growing AI-driven AV ecosystem.

Uber already works with Waymo in Austin and teamed up with other autonomous vehicle developers such as May Mobility, while Tesla Inc. TSLA plans to enter the market with its Cybercab once regulators approve its Full Self-Driving technology.

Lucid stock tanked over 24% year-to-date as it grappled with widening losses, a 1-for-10 reverse stock split and market concerns, including potential government policy shifts away from EVs and tariff uncertainty.

LCID Price Action: Lucid stock is trading higher by 4.41% to $23.22 at publication on Wednesday.

Photo: Nuro-Lucid-Uber Robotaxi, courtesy Lucid