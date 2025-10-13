Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) has begun delivering the Lucid Gravity in Canada, marking the SUV’s official entry into the North American market.

The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring features dual electric motors that produce 828 horsepower, enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. It offers a projected range exceeding 720 km on a single charge.

Leveraging the company’s award-winning Space Concept philosophy, the vehicle delivers a roomy interior that seats seven adults comfortably and provides nearly 3,400 liters of cargo capacity.

Lucid has ensured broad charging compatibility, allowing the Gravity to connect to the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Supercharger network without an adapter.

Its 926V Grand Touring model can charge at up to 400 kW on 1,000V equipment and sustain up to 225 kW on 500V fast chargers, including Tesla V3 Superchargers. At peak rates, the SUV adds more than 320 km of range in under 11 minutes.

Canadian customers can customize their Lucid Gravity Grand Touring using the company’s “Design Yours” online configurator available in English and French.

Financial Performance and Outlook

Despite this product momentum, Lucid stock has struggled, falling 31% year-to-date versus the Nasdaq 100’s more than 15% gains, as investors weigh profitability concerns and the expiration of the federal EV tax credit.

The company has missed consensus adjusted EPS estimates for at least the last three quarters and fell short of revenue estimates in the previous two.

Last week, Lucid reported record production and delivery numbers for the third quarter as it continues to scale operations against Tesla.

The company delivered 4,078 vehicles and produced 3,891 units, in addition to assembling roughly 1,000 vehicles for the Saudi Arabian market.

Year-to-date, Lucid has produced 9,966 vehicles and delivered 10,496. Interim CEO Marc Winterhoff highlighted a 23% quarter-over-quarter and 46% year-over-year delivery growth, attributing the performance to the company’s growing brand strength despite supply constraints such as magnet shortages.

Looking ahead, Lucid maintains a 2025 production forecast of 18,000–20,000 vehicles, slightly below its prior target of 20,000.

The company has also secured a multi-million-dollar partnership with Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), which plans to deploy over 20,000 Lucid Robotaxis across U.S. cities over six years, further boosting the company’s delivery pipeline and market presence.

LCID Price Action: Lucid stock was trading higher by 1.29% to $21.25 at last check Monday.

