In a significant shift in its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is reportedly prioritizing chatbot-like experiences and overhauling its Siri voice assistant.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his latest "Power On” report revealed that Apple’s AI strategy, unveiled last year, has been less than impressive. The company’s previous dismissal of chatbot-driven approaches has proven to be an expensive misstep.

While Apple did incorporate OpenAI’s ChatGPT into Siri, the integration was superficial, driving users seeking a genuine chatbot experience towards standalone OpenAI apps.

The tech giant is now recognizing the significance of a ChatGPT-like experience as a vital component of a comprehensive generative AI strategy.

A new team, Answers, Knowledge and Information (AKI), has been established to create products for retrieving general knowledge, a field where chatbots excel.

Apple is also working on an AI-powered web search tool, moving the company closer to a ChatGPT-like experience. At the heart of this strategy is a redesigned Siri, code-named Project Linwood, which is expected to launch as early as next March.

Linwood will merge an external model, likely Google’s Gemini, with technology from Apple’s own Foundation Models group.

The revamped Siri will power web search, fulfill Siri requests using on-device data, and enable complete iPhone navigation through voice control.

Apple has developed an internal chatbot app, code-named Veritas, to test the new Siri technology. The app allows for submitting queries without voice interaction.

However, Apple does not currently plan to offer the chatbot to consumers, opting to use it for testing the new Siri’s functionality.

This shift in AI strategy signifies Apple’s recognition of the growing importance of chatbot-like experiences in the tech industry. The company’s previous dismissal of chatbot-driven approaches resulted in a less than satisfactory user experience.

By revamping Siri and focusing on chatbot-like experiences, Apple is aiming to regain its competitive edge in the AI landscape. The formation of the AKI team and the development of an AI-powered web search tool further underscore Apple’s commitment to improving its AI offerings.

The success of this strategy could potentially redefine Apple’s position in the AI industry.

