Google Trolls Apple Over Delayed Siri AI Features In Pixel 10 Ad With Snoop Dogg-Dr Dre Soundtrack: 'Change Your Phone'

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google has taken a playful yet pointed jab at Apple Inc.'s AAPL delayed AI rollout with a new Pixel 10 ad that mocks Siri's stalled upgrade and urges users to "change your phone" — all set to a classic hip-hop soundtrack.

Google Teases Pixel 10 With Swipe At Apple's AI Delay

In a new ad released ahead of the Pixel 10 launch on Monday, Google directly calls out Apple for failing to deliver on its promised artificial intelligence upgrades to Siri.

Using a slick black design and cinematic visuals reminiscent of Apple's marketing, the ad takes aim at the company's stalled Apple Intelligence rollout.

"If you buy a new phone because of a feature that's ‘coming soon,' but it's been ‘coming soon' for a full year, you could change your definition of ‘soon' — or you could just change your phone," the ad's narrator says.

The ad ends with the line "Ask more of your phone" and a reveal of the Pixel 10's launch date: Aug. 20. The video is set to "The Next Episode" by Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg, adding an unmistakable layer of swagger to the message.

Apple's Siri Upgrade Still In Limbo

Apple introduced its AI-powered Siri overhaul at its 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference, promising a "more personalized" experience. While some features arrived with iOS 18 last September, the flagship Siri revamp remains unreleased.

In March 2025, Apple spokesperson Jacqueline Roy confirmed the delay, telling Daring Fireball, "It's going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year."

Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed the issue on its latest earnings call, saying, "We're making good progress on a more personalized Siri, and we do expect to release the features next year."

Smartphone Wars Escalate As Pixel 10 Enters The Ring

Google's ad drops as competition in the smartphone market intensifies. According to Statcounter, Apple leads global market share at 27.48%, followed by Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF at 21.59%. Google's Pixel line continues to gain ground, especially among Android users looking for AI-first devices.

Both companies reported strong earnings in their latest quarters. Google parent Alphabet posted second-quarter revenue of $96.43 billion, while Apple brought in $94 billion, in the fiscal third-quarter of revenue beating Wall Street estimates.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, GOOGL continues to show strong upward momentum across short, medium and long-term timeframes. More detailed performance data is available here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com