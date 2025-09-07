iPhone Price Hike, Siri AI Upgrades, Buffett Criticism And More: This Week In Appleverse

The week was packed with news, and we’ve got it all covered. Here’s a quick roundup of the top Apple stories you might have missed.

Apple Expected To Raise iPhone Prices This Month Despite Tim Cook's Tariff Win

Despite Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook‘s successful handling of the tariff issue with the Trump administration, the company is anticipated to raise the prices of its new iPhones. The price hike is expected to be announced on Tuesday, September 9.

Apple’s AI Story Could Finally Take Off, Says Gene Munster

Apple could be on the brink of a significant AI breakthrough. Gene Munster, the managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, believes that Apple’s AI growth could finally take off. This comes after a Bloomberg report revealed that Apple is working on its own AI-powered search tool, set to launch in 2026.

Ross Gerber Slams Warren Buffett's Apple Exit

Ross Gerber, the CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, has dismissed comparisons between the current AI boom and the dot-com bubble. He also criticized Warren Buffett for reducing his stake in Apple. Gerber argues that the current AI boom may not be as unsustainable as it seems.

Apple Faces Class-Action Lawsuit

Apple is facing a class-action lawsuit for allegedly using copyrighted books without permission to train its artificial intelligence systems. Authors Grady Hendrix and Jennifer Roberson filed the complaint in a Northern California federal court, claiming that Apple copied protected works without consent, credit, or compensation.

Apple Plans Siri AI Upgrade To Outpace Perplexity

Apple is reportedly developing its own artificial intelligence-powered web search tool, internally dubbed "World Knowledge Answers," for integration into Siri by 2026.

