Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) and Amazon Web Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), expanded their partnership on Thursday to make Nasdaq’s Calypso platform available to financial institutions as a fully managed service on AWS.

The cloud delivery aims to streamline capital markets and treasury operations by removing infrastructure upkeep.

The managed service lets clients handle front-to-back-office workflows, risk, and compliance with quicker rollouts and regular updates, helping firms modernize legacy stacks in a more resilient environment.

Magnus Haglind, Head of Capital Markets Technology at Nasdaq, called this moment “a strategic inflection point” as market participants confront fragmented systems and rising regulatory needs.

Haglind said cloud-managed services deliver the flexibility and scale required to respond, and the AWS expansion positions Nasdaq to lead that change.

John Kain, Director of Financial Services Market Development at AWS, described a “technological paradox” for banks, innovating rapidly while supporting mission-critical legacy operations.

He said the tie-up boosts Calypso’s performance, scalability, and security, offering a more future-ready framework.

Customers gain standardized implementations, a simpler testing environment, and faster access to new features.

The model also supports streamlined data flows that can power AI-driven analytics across trading, risk, margin, collateral, and data management.

Nasdaq says its technology supports 97% of global systemically important banks, half of the top 25 stock exchanges, dozens of central banks and regulators, and more than 3,800 financial-services clients.

Extending Calypso on AWS is intended to bring mission-critical systems closer together, reduce data-flow friction, and enable advanced analytics for efficiency and growth.

Price Action: NDAQ shares were trading higher by 0.11% to $87.25 premarket at last check Thursday, AMZN shares were down 0.19%.

