HSBC Holdings plc HSBC announced on Thursday that it has produced the world’s first empirical evidence showing quantum computers can add measurable value in real-world financial markets.

Partnering with International Business Machines Corp. IBM, the bank demonstrated that quantum-enhanced models improved prediction accuracy in algorithmic bond trading by as much as 34% compared with standard industry approaches.

Algorithmic trading in corporate bonds depends heavily on models that rapidly price customer inquiries during competitive bidding rounds.

HSBC and IBM’s trial revealed that quantum techniques were more effective than classical computing in managing this complexity, particularly when predicting quote prices.

The experiment drew on production-scale trading data from the European corporate bond market and was run on IBM’s quantum systems, including its Heron processor.

By integrating quantum computing into statistical models, the teams were able to uncover hidden pricing signals buried in noisy market data.

HSBC said this breakthrough shows the potential of quantum technology to optimize requests for quotes in over-the-counter bond markets, where precision and speed can translate into material trading advantages.

The announcement comes as HSBC stock has rallied more than 41% year-to-date, far outpacing the S&P 100’s 15% gain. The bank has also exceeded Wall Street’s revenue and adjusted earnings expectations for three consecutive quarters.

The milestone coincided with broader developments in quantum technology.

Last week, President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed the Technology Prosperity Deal, a major science-and-technology agreement focused on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, telecommunications and quantum computing.

Trump was joined by leading industry executives, including Nvidia NVDA CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, underscoring the strategic weight of transatlantic partnerships in shaping next-generation technology policy.

U.K. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said that cutting-edge technologies such as AI and quantum computing would transform people’s lives.

Price Action: HSBC shares were trading lower by 0.99% to $69.20 premarket at last check Thursday.

Photo by TungCheung via Shutterstock