Amazon.com Inc. AMZN on Thursday said it has expanded its multi-channel fulfillment or MCF to support sellers on SHEIN, Shopify Inc. SHOP, and Walmart Inc. WMT. The program already connects with eBay, Etsy, Temu, and TikTok Shop.

The company detailed the upgrade at its Accelerate seller conference in Seattle, saying merchants can tap Amazon’s nationwide network to pick, pack and ship orders placed beyond Amazon’s own store, now including Walmart, while keeping a single, unified inventory with Fulfillment by Amazon, or FBA.

By leaning on Amazon’s logistics footprint, brands can consolidate stock for multiple sales channels, trim out-of-stocks, and accelerate turnover without standing up separate fulfillment operations.

Amazon points to merchant feedback showing, on average, a roughly 19% lift in sales after adopting MCF for off-Amazon channels, alongside better inventory balance from a single pool.

For Walmart Marketplace, sellers can route orders to MCF directly through Amazon Seller Central or via integration partners, with unbranded packaging and carrier options available.

On Shopify, MCF plugs into Shopify Fulfillment Network so businesses can auto-sync inventory, track orders in real time, and have Amazon handle pick-pack-ship.

For SHEIN, a new Amazon MCF for SHEIN app is slated by year-end to streamline fulfillment selection from the SHEIN Seller Hub and Amazon’s portals.

“Amazon’s world-class fulfillment network delights customers with fast, reliable delivery, fueling the success of independent sellers in the U.S. and around the world,” said Peter Larsen, Vice President of Amazon Multichannel Commerce & Fulfillment.

“By working with SHEIN, Shopify, and Walmart, we’re making it easier for sellers, especially the small and medium-sized businesses that drive our economy, to use our network to grow faster and more efficiently across their sales channels.”

Price Action: AMZN shares were trading higher by 0.52% to $232.85 at last check Thursday.

